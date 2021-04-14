Bathing in groups in Tamirabharani banned

Nainarkulam retail vegetable market remains closed

Collector V. Vishnu has banned bathing in groups in the Tamirabharani in the wake of sharp rise in the influx of fresh COVID-19 cases in the district.

In a statement, Mr. Vishnu said people should avoid taking bath in the Tamirabharani in groups as the number of new COVID-19 cases getting admitted to the hospitals is increasing everyday. So, various preventive measure are being taken to control the outbreak.

In this line, taking bath in the Tamirabharani in groups has been banned as it would facilitate the spread of the viral infection. Sensing the gravity of the situation, the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital has taken steps to vaccinate 1,000 persons a day in its multi-specialty complex.

The Nainarkulam retail vegetable market in Tirunelveli Town remains closed following rise in new cases in Tirunelveli. Since the State government has ordered closure of vegetable markets, Corporation Commissioner G. Kannan ordered closure of 60 shops in the Nainarkulam retail vegetable market.

On instructions from Superintendent of Police, Tirunelveli, N. Manivannan, ‘kabasurakudineer’ is being given to the public coming to the District Police Office to submit petitions. As the SP has instructed his subordinates to conduct vehicle check across the district to fine those who do not wear masks, police are conducting vehicle check at all important junctions.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Tirunelveli City, V.R. Srinivasan, flagged off the COVID-19 vaccination awareness vehicle, being taken out by the Department of Field Publicity to various parts of the district from the Perumalpuram Police Station on Wednesday. Inspector of Police, Perumalpuram, Padhmanaban, and Sanitary Inspector Sankaranarayanan were present.

Field Publicity Officer Juney Jacob said the campaign vehicle would cover Tirunelveli Corporation areas with focus on ‘hotspot areas’ and visit other parts to highlight the need for early vaccination.

“Awareness pamphlets detailing the dos and don’ts to get shielded from the viral infection are being distributed to the public,” she said.

Though special prayers were conducted in Sri Papanasa Swamy Temple in connection with Tamil New Year celebrations as per the tradition, devotees were not allowed to take bath in the Tamirbharani flowing in front of the shrine.

Led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ambasamudram Sub-Division L. Francis, police had made elaborate security arrangements in and around the temple.

When a huge crowd gathered during the opening of a mobile phone showroom in Vannarpet on Wednesday, photos showing the crowd standing inside and in front of the showroom were forwarded to the Corporation officials, who sealed the showroom a couple of hours after the inauguration.