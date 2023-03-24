March 24, 2023 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - MADURAI

In a classic case of old school of basic policing fetching better results, Madurai City Police cracked the theft of 110 sovereigns of gold from a house, even without a complaint from the victim. They have arrested three persons only through intelligence inputs and closely following suspects.

“Only after we picked up the suspects for questioning and they spilled the beans about striking the house of an old man, did the victim realise that his house had been burgled in his absence,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) B.K. Arvind said.

A special team of police working under Tallakulam Assistant Commissioner of Police S. Jagannathan got information from informers in Goripalayam about suspicious activities of three persons — M. Vijayakumar (36), K. Ganesan (46) and A. Selvakumar (33).

“The informer alerted our men to the sudden change in the social behaviour of the three daily wage earners. The locals grew suspicious of them as they bought motorbikes within a short time and were splurging money even when they were not paying enough attention to their daily work,” the ACP said.

The police closely followed them and found that they had an abnormal behaviour. When the police picked them up for interrogation, they reportedly confessed that they had stolen gold jewellery weighing around 110 sovereigns from the house of one J. Anthony (83) of Kansapuram.

The police were shocked as they had not received any complaint of burglary from Anthony, who had been arrested on the charge of murdering his live-in partner in December 2020.

Anthony had pulled his 55-year-old partner by her leg. The woman had fallen down and died due to a head injury. Anthony had been jailed for more than two months.

“The accused, who had no previous cases, broke into the locked house when Anthony was in jail,” the ACP said.

Though Anthony returned home on bail, he was in a state of shock for having been involved in a murder and did not check the valuables in his house.

Only when the police arrived at his house, did he realise that he had left 110 sovereigns at home. The police recovered ₹8 lakh, seven sovereigns of gold and three motorbikes bought with the booty.

“The police usually follow only the known criminals living under their jurisdiction. In this case, they followed innocuous-looking local men and cracked a burglary that was never reported,” said Mr. Arvind.