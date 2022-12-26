Basic amenities will be provided at temporary market, HC told

December 26, 2022 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - MADURAI

Taking into account that basic amenities would be provided to shopkeepers at the temporary market at Jawahar Thidal in Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli district, Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court closed a petition that sought a direction to Tirunelveli Corporation to ensure that the facilities were provided at the temporary market.

The court was hearing a petition filed by S. Charles, a shopkeeper at Mahatma Gandhi Market in Palayamkottai. He said that there are over 500 permanent shops in the market and they had been functioning for more than 50 years. The licence was being periodically renewed. Under these circumstances, steps were being taken to renovate the market under the Smart Cities Mission.

The petitioner said that he received a communication from the authorities asking him to shift his shop to the temporary market at Jawahar Thidal. However, he said that there were no basic amenities like electricity, proper water connection and temporary toilets at the temporary market. He sought a direction to the authorities not to move the shopkeepers to the temporary market till the basic amenities were provided to them.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar was informed by Tirunelveli Corporation that basic amenities would be provided at the temporary market. Recording the same, the petition was closed.