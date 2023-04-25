Basic amenities demanded at grievance day meeting

April 25, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - MADURAI

Demands for basic amenities piled up during the grievances redressal meeting held at Corporation Zone IV office here on Tuesday.

Madurai (South) MLA S. Boominathan, Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, Deputy Mayor T Nagarajan, Corporation Zone IV Chairperson Mukesh Sharma were present.

AIADMK Councillor (ward 88) M. Prema charged that the absence of underground drainage systems in Ganga Nagar, Thai Nagar and Swamy Sonaiya Nagar was inconveniencing the residents.

AIADMK Councillor (ward 30) A. Vasanthadevi petitioned to post a different valve operator. “The valves need to be properly operated, but the timing is not regulated. Not undertaking regular rounds is also an issue. This disrupts the supply of water to several houses, irking residents. The issue needs to be sorted since the summer is very harsh,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK Councillor (ward 89) S. Kavitha demanded the panel to repair the dilapidated bridge in the entrance of Chinthamani area. “Since the parapet walls of the bridge were damaged, it even led to the death of a man recently. It has to be rebuilt immediately since several people still depend on it for everyday transportation,” she said.

DMK Councillor (ward 41) K. Senthamarai Kannan demanded the Panaiyur, Sottathatti and Kadhiyanur channels be desilted, ward councillor office be built and laying of pipelines under Mullaperiyar Drinking Water Project be expedited since it is delaying road-laying works.

Meanwhile, P. Shanmugavel, representing eight more residents in Thyagaraja Nagar in Anuppanadi, charged that water supply to their houses had been disrupted for over a year. “As more houses were built in the area, the water consumption increased. But the officials, especially the ground-level staff, are not bothered to ensure water is supplied to all houses. We are forced to buy water and still suffer from the lack of basic amenities,” he charged.

The Mayor administered the pledge to the officials and petitioners present, as part of observing World Malaria Day.

Later, Ms. Indirani and Mr. Kahlon inspected various works taken up across Zone IV, which included declogging UGD in Teachers’ Colony, desilting of the channel passing through Babu Nagar.

Further, the team reviewed the repair works of the water overhead tank at Iravathanallur, repair of corporation toilets in MGR Nagar, Urban Primary Health Centre in Anuppanadi, the upcoming classroom building at Corporation High School in Anuppanadi and the Integrated Child Development Centre located nearby. Officials were directed to expedite the repair works.

City Engineer S. Arasu, City Health Officer S. Vinoth Kumar and others were present.