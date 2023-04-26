Basic amenities demanded at Dindigul Railway Junction

April 26, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Several demands for basic amenities were put forth to upgrade Dindigul Junction at the consultative meeting held here on Wednesday.

Dindigul MP P. Velusamy, who demanded the audio announcements to be a tad bit slower in order for it to be legible, charged that many such demands of his are not considered. “Despite being an MP with an urge to serve my people, the issues raised by me with the railway authorities are seldom heeded to,” he lamented.

He demanded replacing the broken tiles to ensure safety for travellers, installing platform shelters citing that the public suffer especially when it rains, and maintaining cleanliness on the premises.

Meanwhile, members of the Dindigul District Chamber of Commerce and Industry demanded increasing the time duration of trains stopping at Dindigul Junction from three minutes to five minutes. Installation of new LED walls and display boards, coach and platform indication boards and extension of subways were stressed.

They also wanted at-least two battery-operated car services, even on chargeable basis, to be launched in the Junction to aid the elderly, women, children and differently-abled persons.

They wanted to expedite the construction of the railway over bridge on Siluvathur Road as well as the railway underpass on Old Karur road and put an end to the inconvenience faced by residents and commuters.

Better maintenance of the park and fountain on the Junction premises were insisted.

They demanded the trains running between Mettupalayam and Mayiladuthurai to make stoppages at Palani and Dindigul and for trains running between Pollachi and Coimbatore, Karur-Salem-Karur DEMU (Diesel Electric Multiple Unit) unreserved express to make a stoppage in Dindigul and Cholan Superfast Express to make stoppages in Dindigul.

They also sought the railways authorities to introduce a direct day train to Bengaluru and Chennai from Dindigul.

Former Dindigul MP C. Sreenivaasan demanded the Pandian Express and Tejas Express to make stoppages at the first platform. He wanted escalators to be installed, and to ensure all the food stalls on the premises serve standard food.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager R.P. Rathi Priya assured that efforts were on to find volunteers or takers to install escalators and battery-operated cars. “Necessary shelters and lights on platforms will be ensured. The need for additional trains will be referred to the Railway Board and the Southern Railway headquarters,” she added.