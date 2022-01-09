Barring road laying work, all activity comes to standstill in Thoothukudi

Thoothukudi

09 January 2022 19:19 IST

The Sunday lockdown imposed by the State government was total in Thoothukudi district.

A majority of the residents stayed indoors. Salt pan workers and fishermen did not go to work. Shrines were shut since Friday and, hence, visitors to Tiruchendur and other important tourist spots stayed away. Flower, vegetable, fish and other markets remained closed.

However, road laying works went on in full swing along Thoothukudi - Palayamkottai Road. When The Hindu inquired, the workers said they were directed to report to work on Sunday. The roads had to be laid before midnight due to instructions from officials. Similarly, workers were busy giving final touches to the science park coming up near VOC College at Rs 6..28 crore.

The workers, at least numbering close to 100, could be seen in both locations in contravention to lockdown norms . None of them wore facemasks and physical distancing was absolutely neglected.

When contacted, an official, requesting anonymity, said the roads were in a bad condition. The recent rain had left them non-motorable. Asked, about the reason for the hurry, he said the Chief Minister was likely to visit soon for the inaugural function.

Police said they had collected Rs. 12 lakh in fine from 6,200 people over the last week for violating COVID-19 norms. Many motorists who failed to wear facemasks were initially warned.

On Sunday, motorists, who had no valid reason to step out of their premises, were also fined. Around 1,000 police personnel were deployed across the district since Friday night and 64 check posts were installed to check vehicles coming into the town, Superintendent of Police Jeyakumar told reporters near VOC Junction.

In neighbouring Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts, too, officials said the lockdown was total. Barring movement of essential and exempted sectors, movement of the general public was completely curtailed.

In Kanniyakumari, tourist spots such as Vivekananda Rock Memorial wore a deserted look. Similarly, Courtallam in Tenkasi district also was deserted on Sunday.