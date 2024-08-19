ADVERTISEMENT

Barricades placed near Sivaganga ring road to ease bus movement

Published - August 19, 2024 09:09 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Barricades placed near Sivaganga ring road in Madurai to create bay for buses. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

To ease the movement of buses and autos on Tiruchi - Madurai National Highway near Sivaganga ring road in Madurai, traffic police have placed barricades near the bus stops creating a separate bay for buses to board and deboard passengers.  

ADVERTISEMENT

Buses coming out of Sivaganga Road into the NH halt their buses either exactly on the turning or on the NH. Adding to this, buses moving on the NH to Ramanathapuram and other areas had to wait behind the halted buses and autos for several minutes.  

Figuring out the absence of a bus shed for passengers waiting for buses, traffic police said, they thought moving the passengers away from the road turning would clear the turning area where the passengers usually wait for buses. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“To help the public identify the bus pick up spot and to give bus a freeway, barricades are placed for about 30m on the NH to divide the road,” police official added.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Further, traffic police personnel would be deployed at the spot to instruct the buses till they got familiar with it, the official said.  

“By making buses halt away from turning, chaos and lining of buses on the junction would be controlled,” the official noted. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US