Barricades placed near Sivaganga ring road to ease bus movement

Published - August 19, 2024 09:09 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Barricades placed near Sivaganga ring road in Madurai to create bay for buses.

Barricades placed near Sivaganga ring road in Madurai to create bay for buses. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

To ease the movement of buses and autos on Tiruchi - Madurai National Highway near Sivaganga ring road in Madurai, traffic police have placed barricades near the bus stops creating a separate bay for buses to board and deboard passengers.  

Buses coming out of Sivaganga Road into the NH halt their buses either exactly on the turning or on the NH. Adding to this, buses moving on the NH to Ramanathapuram and other areas had to wait behind the halted buses and autos for several minutes.  

Figuring out the absence of a bus shed for passengers waiting for buses, traffic police said, they thought moving the passengers away from the road turning would clear the turning area where the passengers usually wait for buses. 

“To help the public identify the bus pick up spot and to give bus a freeway, barricades are placed for about 30m on the NH to divide the road,” police official added.  

Further, traffic police personnel would be deployed at the spot to instruct the buses till they got familiar with it, the official said.  

“By making buses halt away from turning, chaos and lining of buses on the junction would be controlled,” the official noted. 

