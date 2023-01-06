Barricades, fitness of bulls and tamers were top priority at review meeting for jallikattu

January 06, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - MADURAI

The importance of double barricading, fitness tests of tamers and bulls, installation of CCTV cameras at jallikattu venues were stressed at a review meeting held here on Friday.

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy, along with Collector, S. Aneesh Sekhar, took stock of the preparations made by the authorities of various departments. Mr. Moorthy asked police officials to ensure strong barricading to ensure that they withstand the pressure of the crowd.

An official said several teams of veterinary doctors would check the fitness of the bulls at the jallikattu venues. The fitness of the bulls would be ascertained at the bull assembly area before they were released at vadivasal. The veterinary doctors would be deployed even at the bull collection points to check the condition of bulls after they have completed the run.

Officials said adequate barricades and water facilities would be provided while Fire and Rescue Services also said they would deploy adequate vehicles and commandos at the venue.

Madurai Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon said health teams and sanitation teams would be deployed at the venues.

The Collector also asked Highways Department officials to remove encroachments on the roads leading to jallikattu venues in Alanganallur and Palamedu.

Madurai Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad, said that breathalysers would be used on bull tamers and regulated parking facilities would be provided at the venues.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madurai South, V.V. Sai Praneeth said over 1,000 police personnel would be deployed for the Avaniapuram jallikattu. The entire venue would be brought under CCTV coverage.

Meanwhile, a section of villagers from Avaniapuram had shouting slogans against the Minister and Collector alleging that they were being sidelined from the Avaniapuram jallikattu.