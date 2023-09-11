Barge stuck in rock with steam generators will be retrieved soon: KKNPP Site Director

September 11, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The barge carrying two steam generators meant for Reactors 5 and 6 of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project, which got stuck in a rock near the shore on September 8, would be retrieved within a day or two, said KKNPP Site Director M.S. Suresh.

In a statement, Mr. Suresh said equipment for Reactors 3 to 6, which were under construction, were transported in ships from Russia to V.O.C. Port, Thoothukudi. While small equipment were transported by road, over-dimensional equipment were brought to the KKNPP site in barges. Since the KKNPP site had established a mini port for this purpose, the over-dimensional equipment would be offloaded from the barges upon their arrival in the jetty to be taken to the construction site.

In this line, four steam generators for Reactors 5 and 6, each weighing about 310 tonnes, were received at V.O.C. Port from Russia on August 12. While two of them were safely transported to the KKNPP site in a barge on August 26 and 27, the other two steam generators were taken in the barge on Sept 8.

Even as the barge was about to reach the KKNPP’s mini port, it got disconnected from the tug boat near the navigation channel of the jetty. With the heavy wind and high tides pushing the barge towards the shore and the protruding rocks close to the seashore, it got stuck near one of the rocks.

“The barge loaded with two steam generators is just 300 metres away from the KKNPP site and is completely safe. Efforts are on to retrieve it with high-power tug boats, which are on their way to the site. The work will be completed within a day or two depending upon the weather. There is no need to panic about environmental hazard as the steam generators are intact and no one was injured in this incident,” Mr. Suresh said.

