BARC to consider setting up of exam centre in Chennai

02 March 2021 18:49 IST

Madurai

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Mumbai, has promised to look into the feasibility of providing a centre for the written examination for the selection of Stipendiary Trainee (Category – I and II) in Chennai.

In a reply to Madurai MP, Su. Venkatesan, BARC Controller, K. Jayakumar, said that the process of submission of applications by the candidates has just completed and the compilation of data is under way.

“Taking into account the number of applications received, if feasible, setting up of a centre for the written exam in Chennai will be considered,” he said.

However, he said that the entire process of recruitment from screen of application to drawl of the select list of candidates is conducted at the Mumbai office.

Part of the selection procedure involved conducting of tests in three stages, preliminary, advanced and skill tests.

Candidates, who qualify in the preliminary test have to appear for the advanced test which will be conducted on the same day.

“Considering the magnitude of applications received, it would create administrative impediments if the written exam was conducted at more than one centre,” the Controller said.

However, Mr. Venkatesan reiterated his concern that candidates of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, particularly women, would face much difficulties in a pandemic situation in undertaking long distance travel if centre was located only in Mumbai.