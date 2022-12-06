Barbi masjid demolition anniversary observed

December 06, 2022 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

SDPI cadets staging demonstration at Melappakayam in Palayamkottai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SHAIKMOHIDEEN A

TIRUNELVELI

The Babri Masjid demolition anniversary was observed in all southern districts with demonstrations in which Muslims in large number participated.

 Led by district general secretary Burkit Aladdin, the Social Democratic Party of India cadre raised slogans against the demolition of the masjid in the demonstration held at Melapalayam traffic island in the forenoon.

 Speakers at the demonstration urged the Union and the State Governments to save all places of worship as mandated in the law.

 On behalf of Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam, the party cadre staged demonstration at Melapalayam traffic island in the evening.

 Police personnel had been deployed in front of all temples, bus-stands, railway stations, Thoothukudi airport, offices of the Union Government and other places where the people would gather in large number everyday. Bomb detection and disposal squad personnel were on the move in all these places. All the shops in Melapalayam and Pattamadai in Tirunelveli district and Kaayalpattinam near Tiruchendur had been closed to mark the masjid demolition anniversary.

 All vehicles entering Kanniyakumari district from Kerala were checked at Kaliyakkavilai check-post while similar exercise was conducted at Puliyarai check-post on Tenkasi – Kerala border.

