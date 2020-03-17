Madurai

Bar raided, one held

MADURAI

Madurai City police on Tuesday raided a bar attached to a TASMAC retail liquor shop at Mela Anuppanadi here that was kept open despite the State government’s order to close all bars in order to prevent possible spread of COVID-19.

A special team, led by Prohibition Enforcement Wing Inspector Kousalya, raided the bar attached to TASMAC shop 5213 in Vasuki Street. The police team found that several persons were consuming liquor in the bar.

N. Ibrahim, 26, of Ramanathapuram district was found selling liquor to the customers. The police team seized 56 Indian-Made Foreign Liquor bottles and arrested Ibrahim for preventing the police from discharging their duty and under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act.

The police are on the lookout for the bar licensee, Sekar.

