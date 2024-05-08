ADVERTISEMENT

Bar in-charge hacked to death

Published - May 08, 2024 08:56 pm IST - KOVILPATTI

The Hindu Bureau

A liquor bar in-charge was hacked to death as he refused to give free liquor to his predecessor.

ADVERTISEMENT

 Police said S. Mookkaiah of Chidambarampatti near Kayathar was in-charge of the bar attached to the liquor shop in Krishna Nagar near Inaam Maniyaachi near here. As he did not properly maintain the accounts for the business in the bar, the bar licensee removed Mookkaiah and appointed P. Gurusamy, 62, of Indra Nagar in Kovilpatti.

 When Mookkaiah asked Gurusamy to give him liquor bottles on Wednesday, the latter refused to give him. Agitated over this, Mookkaiah hacked Gurusamy to death on the spot.

 Kovilpatti West police are on the lookout for Mookkaiah.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US