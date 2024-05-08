Bar in-charge hacked to death

A liquor bar in-charge was hacked to death as he refused to give free liquor to his predecessor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said S. Mookkaiah of Chidambarampatti near Kayathar was in-charge of the bar attached to the liquor shop in Krishna Nagar near Inaam Maniyaachi near here. As he did not properly maintain the accounts for the business in the bar, the bar licensee removed Mookkaiah and appointed P. Gurusamy, 62, of Indra Nagar in Kovilpatti.

When Mookkaiah asked Gurusamy to give him liquor bottles on Wednesday, the latter refused to give him. Agitated over this, Mookkaiah hacked Gurusamy to death on the spot.

Kovilpatti West police are on the lookout for Mookkaiah.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.