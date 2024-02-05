Bar Associations bid farewell to High Court judge

February 05, 2024 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - MADURAI

Bar Associations of Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday bid farewell to Madras High Court Judge Justice S. Vaidyanathan on the High Court premises here on Monday. He will be taking charge as the Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Vaidyanathan thanked fellow judges and advocates. He said that the people were affected by long pendency of cases, and alternative dispute resolution mechanisms like mediation and conciliation would help in faster disposal.

He spoke about the need to tackle the menace of bogus advocates. High Court judges, office-bearers of the Bar Associations and advocates were present.