Rajapalayam Bar Association President P. Kumar (42) was beaten up by fellow advocates at his office on Sunday evening. The police arrested two of them identified as Jayakumar and Rahul.

The police said that along with one Anbukumar, the duo had assaulted Kumar due to some dispute.

