Bar association calls off boycott

The Madurai Bench Madras High Court Advocates’ Association and the Madurai Bar Association (MBHAA-MBA) has announced that the indefinite boycott of court proceedings, which began on Tuesday, has been called off for now. Further course of action would be decided after consulting other advocate associations in the State, said a press statement.

