Banned tobacco products worth over ₹2 lakh seized in Sivakasi

Sivakasi Town police have seized banned tobacco products worth ₹2.89 lakh and arrested two persons in this connection on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police personnel, led by Sub-Inspector of Police, P. Pandian, raided a godown in Viswanatham here on Monday morning. The police found around 2,000 packets of two different types of tobacco products illegally stocked there.

The police arrested M. Ayyadurai (48) of Viswanatham, who had allegedly supplied the contraband to local shops. A petty shop owner, S. Murugesan (65) of Samypuram Colony, who had bought it for retail sale was also arrested.

The police are on the lookout for another individual, Mani of Nenmeni near Sattur, who is said to have supplied the stocks to Ayyadurai.

The arrested have been remanded in judicial custody, police said.