Banned tobacco products seized

28 July 2021 18:59 IST

Srivilliputtur

In a huge catch, Virudhunagar district police seized two tonnes of banned tobacco products illegally stocked on a rice mill premises on Wednesday.

During a routine vehicle check, the police intercepted a two-wheeler in which a bag of tobacco products was being smuggled. The police detained one S. Navaneethankrishnan of Indira Nagar.

Advertising

Advertising

During interrogation, he had reportedly told the police that he had stocked banned tobacco goods in a godown.

“He had recently hired a portion of a rice mill and has been stocking various tobacco products. We have seized 129 bags of tobacco products, worth ₹ 20 lakh in the market,” Srivilliputtur Deputy Superintendent of Police S. Navasivayam said.

The police team, including Srivilliputtur Town Inspector of Police Geetha, and Sub-Inspector Gautham Vijay, also found a secret underground hideout where the accused had also stealthily stocked the banned products.

The accused had reportedly told that he used to get the goods through an unidentified person through phone contacts. Further investigation is under way.