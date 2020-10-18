Banned tobacco products seized; three held

The Kadayam and Alangulam police here jointly seized banned tobacco goods worth ₹25 lakh hidden in three different locations and arrested three persons in this connection on Sunday.

Following a vehicle check, the Alangulam police intercepted one Faizal Ali (30) of Tenkasi. When police checked the gunny bag on his two-wheeler, they found tobacco goods worth ₹25,500. Based on his confession, the police went to the dwelling of one Thirumalai Murugan (40) of Veikkalipatti near Pavoor Chatram with special teams on instructions from Superintendent of Police Suguna Singh.

The teams seized 10 bags of the banned tobacco products hidden in his house. Further, on his confession, the police teams raided his farm house and seized 125 bags of tobacco goods worth ₹25 lakh.

In yet another separate check at Shencottah, the police seized banned tobacco goods worth ₹16,600 from one Annamalai (60) and detained him for interrogation.

A senior officer said that the tobacco products were intended for a few locations in Kerala and the ‘agents’ brought them here in trucks from Krishnagiri and Coimbatore.

Further investigation is on.