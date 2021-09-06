Banned tobacco goods case: four detained under Goondas Act

Collector S. Visakan has ordered detention of four accused, who were nabbed by Vedasandur police with banned tobacco products (gutka), under Goondas Act here on Monday.

According to Superintendent of Police V. R. Srinivasan, the four - Sikkandar Kalid, 36, of Salem, Kanava Sadiq Ali, 32, of Begampur in Dindigul, Abdul Rafiq, 42, of Salem and Sivakumar, 38, of Krishnagiri district were caught by a special team. The SP warned of stern action against habitual offenders who indulged in smuggling or selling banned tobacco goods.

Plea for procession

In the event of ban on taking out Vinayaka idols in a procession, members of Hindu Makkal Katchi have appealed to the public to join them in filling up prisons across Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters at the Collectorate here on Monday, its State deputy general secretary Dharma said that the Chathurthi celebration was an important festival for Hindus. “We are ready to cooperate with officials in following all standard operating procedures. When Maharashtra, where more COVID-19 cases were being reported, allowed Chathurthi processions, Tamil Nadu government should also allow them,” he added.

Inspector booked

Inspector Thangaraj of Kannivadi police station in Dindigul district was booked by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption police on Monday.

According to sources, he had amassed wealth disproportionate to his income during his tenure in Sulur and Palladam stations in Coimbatore region during 2016-19. He had properties in his name and his wife’s name.