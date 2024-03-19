Banks told to follow EC norms in transporting cash and monitor suspicious financial transactions

March 19, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

District Collector and Returning Officer for Tirunelveli Parliamentary Constituency K.P. Karthikeyan has directed the banks to closely monitor heavy financial transactions during the run-up to the April 19 Parliamentary elections and strictly follow the standard operating procedures prescribed by the Election Commission for banks.

Mr. Karthikeyan, who presided over a meeting, said the Election Commission had formulated a standard operating procedure for carrying cash by banks from one branch to another. Since the Election Commission has created a QR code in its ESMS (Election Seizure Management System) app for this purpose, the static squads and the flying squads can easily identify and categorise the cash being taken on behalf of the banks.

The bank officials involved in transporting the cash should carry the letter given by the competent authority of the bank authorising them to carry money and other documents explaining the purpose behind taking the money. The banks should produce these documents during the vehicle checking by squads. Those carrying cash from one branch to another in vehicles should wear their identity cards.

“Whenever deposits or withdrawal of over ₹10 lakh is made in the banks, the manager concerned should immediately inform the agencies following and probing financial transactions during the election. The managers should alert these agencies in case of any suspicious financial transactions as this money can be used for violating the election Model Code of Conduct,” Mr. Karthikeyan said.

Since the candidates should open an account for the poll-related financial transactions and expenditures, any transaction of over ₹1 lakh from their account as also sending or receiving money to or from one particular account to various accounts should be flagged.

If frequent financial transactions such as deposits and withdrawals are found in the accounts of self-help groups and non-governmental organisations, it should be brought to the notice of the Assistant Returning Officers, Returning Officer, and the Income Tax Department, Mr. Karthikeyan said.

Corporation Commissioner Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao, Lead Bank District Manager Ganesh Manikandan, bankers and officials from finance firms participated in the meeting.

In a meeting held at the Corporation, Commissioner and Assistant Returning Officer Thakare Shubham Dnyrandeorao discussed with the officials about the randomisation of Electronic Voting Machines to be used in the polls, training the polling officials, and the polling personnel, distribution of postal ballots, and monitoring the flying and the static squads through GPS.

He asked the officials to closely follow the advertisements issued by political parties in newspapers, local television channels, FM radio channels, and the social media for Model Code of Conduct violations, if any. “If any political party is found violating the model code through poll graffiti and the advertisement, first information report should be registered by the police,” Mr. Thakare said.

