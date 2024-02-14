Banks sanctioned a record ₹168.28-cr. educational loans in Madurai

February 14, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - MADURAI

Banks had sanctioned a record ₹168.28-crore education loans to students of Madurai pursuing higher education for the year 2023-24, said MP Su. Venkatesan.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, Mr. Venkatesan said Madurai district stood first in the State and second at the national level after Mumbai in disbursal of education loans.

Canara Bank had issued the highest amount of education loans at ₹44.5 crore to 387 students, followed by State Bank of India with ₹32.99 crore to 378 students.

“While the average loan disbursed by the districts in the State was ₹35 crore, Madurai district has made a record by disbursing over four times the average,” he said.

As many as 2,078 applicants (79%) out of the total 2,627 applicants had got education loan sanction orders.

While 12 nationalised banks had given ₹150.69-crore loans to 1,521 students, 21 private banks had given ₹17.59-crore loans to 557 students. Interestingly, the private banks, which were not showing keen interest in participating in education loan melas in the past, had sanctioned loans for 90% of the applicants, he said.

The MP said the district administration and the District Lead Bank were not able to access the details of the number of applications seeking loans and total amount of loans disbursed to all students of the district, which was available in Vidyalakshmi Educational Loan portal.

The MP also honoured Deputy General Managers Sujith Kumar Sahoo (Canara Bank) and Harini (State Bank of India) and other senior officers of various banks Anil, Ramprasad and Santhana Pandian.