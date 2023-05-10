ADVERTISEMENT

Banks in Madurai district distribute record ₹126 crore education loans

May 10, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST

This could be the highest by any district in the country, says MP Venkatesan

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan addresses the media on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Banks in Madurai district have distributed a record number of educational loans for a total sum of ₹125.95 crore for the year 2022-23, thanks to the concerted efforts of Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan and the district administration.

“Last year, education loans valued at ₹119 crore were distributed. This year our achievement could be the highest by any district in the country,” the MP said.

Out of 3,122 students who had applied for education loan, 2,533 or 81% were sanctioned loans. This is much higher than the national average of 65% of the applicants getting education loan,” the Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP said.

While 12 nationalised banks had given loans to 2,166 students to the tune of ₹111.48 crore, 19 private banks have given loans to 367 students to the tune of ₹14.50 crore.

“While nationalised banks have accepted 93% of the loan applications, the private banks have given loans to only 45% of the applications. We are going to review the applications rejected by the private banks,” he said.

Canara Bank had given education loan of ₹42.57 crore, the highest loan given by any bank, to 568 students, while State Bank of India stood second by giving ₹32.80 crore loans to 989 students.

Thanking the efforts made by officials of various banks, Mr. Venkatesan honoured Canara Bank Madurai Regional Head Sujith Kumar Sahoo, Lead District Manager D. Anil and Deputy Regional Head of State Bank of India G. Ram Prasad - of banks that offered highest amount of education loans - at a function here on Wednesday.

Mr. Venkatesan said that many more applications were still under consideration of the banks.

The bankers said interest rate during the study period is fully subsidised for the students if their family annual income is less than ₹4.5 lakh. Similarly, no margin money is required for all educational loana up to ₹4 lakh.

The next education loan mela would be held in September to help students get the loans without much difficulty, the MP said. “Our aim is to ensure that no student is denied education of their choice due to lack of funds,” Mr. Venkatesan added.

