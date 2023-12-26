GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Banks distribute relief material to flood-affected people in Thoothukudi

December 26, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Grama Bank along with Indian bank on Tuesday distributed flood relief goods to people at P and T Colony and Aashirvad Nagar in Thoothukudi.

Milk, rice, dal, ghee, wheat, maida, sugar, mustard, vegetables, napkins, towels, blankets, candles and matchboxes were distributed to around 200 people affected in the recent flood.

Indian Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Shanti Lal Jain, General Manager Venkatesh and Tamil Nadu Grama Bank Chairman Selvaraj distributed the goods to the people, a release said

