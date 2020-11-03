Banks asked to give credit cards to farmers

Nationalised banks and cooperative societies have been advised to promptly provide Kisan Credit Cards to eligible farmers.

Collector R. Kannan said this at a virtual farmers’ meet held here on Tuesday. The monthly meet was being held after seven months due to the COVID-19 induced pandemic. While the officials were in the Collectorate, the farmers interacted with them from the offices of Assistant Director (Agriculture) across the district.

Joint Director of Agriculture Uthandaraman said that farmers could go for crop insurance scheme after the notification for the same was issued for agricultural and horticultural crops during the rabi season.

Public Works Department engineers were asked to remove all the encroachments before the onset of monsoon to facilitate storage of rainwater in irrigation tanks.

The officials promised that efforts would be taken to provide link for the virtual meet to all the farmers so that they could take part in the meet from their homes or farms.

District Revenue Officer Mangalaramasubramanian; Joint Director of Cooperative Societies Dilipkumar; Regional Joint Director of Animal Husbandry Arunachalakani; Deputy Director of Horticulture Radhakrishnan; Personal Assistant (Agri) to Collector Sankar S. Narayanan; and District Lead Bank Manager Shanmugavel were present.