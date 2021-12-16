Madurai

Banking operations hit as employees strike work

Bank employees staging a demonstration in front of the State Bank of India’s main branch in Madurai on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Banking operations in Madurai city and its periphery came to a grinding halt as employees affiliated to nine trade unions, including the AIBEA and AIBOC, resorted to a two-day strike starting Thursday condemning the Central government for its privatisation and other measures.

Strike convenor Kalidas told reporters at the SBI Main branch here that at a time when non-performing assets (NPA) were rising, the move to privatise two public sector banks would only further dilute the recovery process.

The trade unions had already submitted memorandums to MLAs and MPs seeking their support and to oppose the Banking Loans (Amendment) Bill which has been tabled by the Finance Minister in the Parliament.


