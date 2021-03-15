Bankers’ strike paralyses financial transactions

Banking operations in Tirunelveli district were paralysed completely as employees began their two-day strike on Monday.

The protesting bankers said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, while presenting the Union Budget for 2021–2022, had announced that two nationalised banks would be privatised even as merger of banks had already caused irreparable damage to the banking industry.

In protest against the proposal, 2,800 employees affiliated to 300 branches in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts abstained from work on Monday, which resulted in hitting around ₹2,000 crore-worth financial transactions.

They staged a demonstration in front of State Bank of India’s Sripuram Branch in Tirunelveli junction.

In Thoothukudi, ₹650-crore worth financial transactions were hit in view of the strike by 1,600 employees affiliated to 134 branches.

In Kanniyakumari district, around 2,000 employees working with 200 branches struck work and staged a demonstration in Nagercoil.