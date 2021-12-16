Service in banks affected

TIRUNELVELI

16 December 2021 20:30 IST

Condemning Centre’s decision to privatise the nationalised banks and demanding withdrawal of the Bill tabled in the Parliament during its ongoing winter session to execute this decision with far-reaching consequences, the bankers commenced their two-day strike on Thursday.

Bank employees staged a demonstration in front of Indian Bank’s Palayamkottai branch near VOC Ground on Thursday. Members of various bank employees’ and the officers’ unions participated in the demonstration. Office-bearers of the protesting unions Edwin, Charles, Sivashankar and Thilagar addressed the protestors who vowed to intensify their struggle. In support of the bankers’ strike, the Life Insurance Corporation of India employees also staged demonstration in front of their divisional office in Palayamkottai during the ‘lunch hour’. As the bankers commenced their strike on Thursday, banking operations in all the four districts were paralysed completely. Demonstration for this demand will be held in front of the banks in all four southern districts on Friday also.

