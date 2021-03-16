Bank strike hits transactions

Dindigul/Virudhunagar

16 March 2021 00:10 IST

The two-day bank strike, which commenced on Monday, has completely stalled the normal banking transactions in Dindigul district.

The strike had been called by an umbrella of bank employees associations to protest against the proposals to privatise two public sector banks. The Union Finance Minister had announced about the plans in the budget tabled recently.

Opposing this, the employees unions came together and appealed to the Union government to drop the plan. At a time, when the merger of banks had caused hassles and deepened the losses, privatisation may seal the existence of the PSUs, they apprehended.

The employees unions staged a demonstration in front of the SBI here led by regional secretary Velmurugan.

Other office-bearers including Joan Kingston and among others also participated.

The agitators said that there were about 200 banks/branches in and around the district in which about 4000 employees had abstained. The total strike had affected banking transactions at least by Rs 500 crore, they claimed.

Many ATMs in and around the bus stand and railway station had dried up as they could not be replenished due to the strike.

The strike would continue on Tuesday also, the members said.

The strike was also total in neighbouring Theni district, wherein the employees unions had staged an agitation and demanded the Centre to withdraw its proposal on privatisation of the two PSUs.

All branches of nationalised banks and branches of private banks such as Lakshmi Vilas Bank and Karur Vysya Bank remained closed in Virudhunagar district as part of a nation-wide strike against privatisation move.

“With officials in the cadre of managers to clerks taking part in the two-day strike, no banking transaction was possible on Monday,” said All India Bank Employees Association A. Sridharan.

Nine associations under the umbrella of United Forum of Bank Unions had called for the strike opposing the Centre’s move to privatise two nationalised banks every year.

“The Finance Minister has said that two nationalised banks will be privatised this year, without naming the banks. The private banks were nationalised in 1969 by the then Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, so that banking services were within the reach of the poor, farmers and middle class,” he said.

However, if the banks were privatised, the poor would not have access to the services of the banks.