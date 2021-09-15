Bank official charged with swindling ₹98 lakh

Ramanathapuram

Ramanathapuram district police have booked an Assistant Manager of a nationalised bank on charges of swindling ₹98 lakh from a bank account.

Assistant Manager, Washington, of Mandapam branch has been accused of transferring ₹49 lakh twice to the bank account of his wife, Michael Rathi in Thoothukudi.

“Both the transactions had been done within a few minutes in May,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (District Crime Branch), R. Tirumalai, said.

Later, the money was transferred to different accounts from Rathi’s account. However, during the audit, the officials found out the irregularity.

Based on a complaint from the Chief Manager of the bank, Viswajithkumar, the DCB has registered a case for criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The police said that the accused had misused the identity of another bank employee to stealthily transfer the money.

The officials have recovered the money, the police added.