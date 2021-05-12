Bank manager, post master among those booked for forgery in Madurai

They have been booked for forging a signature on a registered postal delivery

The Madurai District Crime Branch (DCB) have booked the manager of a nationalised bank, a post-woman, a postmaster and a couple in Melur Taluk for the alleged forgery of signature on a registered postal delivery meant for auctioning a house.

The DCB has registered the case against the bank manager, Shakila (37), D. Kalaiselvi (post-woman) and Ganesan (35) (the postmaster) for forgery, cheating and criminal conspiracy based on a direction of the Judicial Magistrate Court I.

The police said that the complainant, L. Govindarajan (39) had alleged that the nationalised bank had sent a notice through registered post with an acknowledgement in November 2018. However, neither he nor his family members had received it. His enquiry with the post office revealed that his signature had been reportedly forged.

Claiming that his signature had been forged by his neighbour, A. Sivaneswari, he said that he could not respond to the notice because he was not aware of it. Subsequently, Sivaneswari and her husband, Ayyanar, who have been booked, had taken over the house in the auction, he said.

A police officer said that enquiry into the forgery would begin once they got the documents.