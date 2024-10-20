ADVERTISEMENT

Bank manager held on cheating charge; probe showed ₹2.03 crore siphoned off

Updated - October 20, 2024 08:40 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Hindu Bureau

The District Crime Branch (DCB) police have arrested the bank manager and the deputy manager of ICICI Bank, Kallal branch, in Sivaganga district under charges of siphoning money to the tune of ₹2.03 crore here on Sunday.

Following a complaint from the Bank Regional Manager Krishna Kumar (49), the Superintendent of Police Dongare Pravin Umesh directed the DCB police to register a case. A team consisting Inspector Mannavan was formed.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the branch manager identified as Vignesh (34) of Thanjavur district and deputy manager Rajathi (38) of Kalayarkoil, Sivaganga district, had allegedly indulged in the misappropriation. The modus operandi, was that the duo had kept fake jewels in 37 packets containing 533 gold jewels pledged by customers and again pledged them with the bank in different names.

When 26 borrowers had redeemed their jewels, the two officers had not remitted the sums in the bank, it came to light. Since the original pledged jewels were given back to the borrowers, there was no suspicion. Eleven more borrowers, who had pledged their jewels were yet to redeem and they were genuine, police said and added that the loss was to the bank and jewels pledged by the public were intact.

Moreover, the police have detained a man, whose name was given as Ramesh (48) and his son Satish (21) following confession from the two officers.

A senior police officer said that the accused manager Vignesh had reportedly lost money in online rummy and the other accused Rajathi had invested in a few immovables.

Further investigation was on.

