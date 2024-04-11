ADVERTISEMENT

Bank manager arrested for siphoning off ₹1 lakh from a woman’s account

April 11, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Cyber Crime police of Sivaganga district have arrested the branch manager of a private bank, S. Muthukumar, on charges of siphoning off ₹1 lakh from the savings account of a woman customer. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman, Kalaiselvi, had deposited ₹1 lakh compensation she received from a life insurance scheme following the death of her husband. Recently, she found that the money had been debited from her account in December 2023 and lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime police a few days back. 

Investigation revealed the involvement of the branch manager of ESAF Small Finance Bank, Manamadurai, Muthukumar, in the crime.  He had served as branch manager for the past nine years till January 2024. He had used his administrative access to change the mobile number of the woman linked to her account and linked the same account number to a mobile payment service and transferred the money to the account of one of his friends in Chennai, Additional Superintendent of Police (Cyber Crime) S. Namasivayam said. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, the Manager got the money transferred back to his account.  He had reportedly admitted to the crime. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Cyber Crime police arrested him on Wednesday and recovered the money and restored it with the complainant. 

Further investigation into the case is underway.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US