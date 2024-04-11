GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bank manager arrested for siphoning off ₹1 lakh from a woman’s account

April 11, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Cyber Crime police of Sivaganga district have arrested the branch manager of a private bank, S. Muthukumar, on charges of siphoning off ₹1 lakh from the savings account of a woman customer. 

The woman, Kalaiselvi, had deposited ₹1 lakh compensation she received from a life insurance scheme following the death of her husband. Recently, she found that the money had been debited from her account in December 2023 and lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime police a few days back. 

Investigation revealed the involvement of the branch manager of ESAF Small Finance Bank, Manamadurai, Muthukumar, in the crime.  He had served as branch manager for the past nine years till January 2024. He had used his administrative access to change the mobile number of the woman linked to her account and linked the same account number to a mobile payment service and transferred the money to the account of one of his friends in Chennai, Additional Superintendent of Police (Cyber Crime) S. Namasivayam said. 

Later, the Manager got the money transferred back to his account.  He had reportedly admitted to the crime. 

The Cyber Crime police arrested him on Wednesday and recovered the money and restored it with the complainant. 

Further investigation into the case is underway.

