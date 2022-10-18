Bank manager accused of cheating man of ₹ 36 lakh, 50 gold coins

The manager of a public sector bank in Devakottai, Balakrishnan (59) has been booked for cheating S. Allahyre Syed (68) of ₹ 36 lakh and 50 gold coins in 2021.

According to the complaint lodged with District Crime Branch, Balakrishnan had befriended Syed during their routine morning walk.

Subsequently, the manager asked Syed to deposit money in his bank.

When he went to deposit ₹ 90 lakh in the bank in September 2021, the manager got ready a bank locker for Syed and asked him to keep the cash in the locker.

Later, as per his advice, Syed bought 50 gold coins for ₹ 15.50 lakh. The Manager later asked Syed to take home ₹ 35 lakh and the gold coins.

After some days, the manager had borrowed ₹ 36 lakh lakh loan from Syed and also borrowed the gold coins for his daughter's marriage, but never returned them. He gave post-dated cheques for ₹ 12 lakh targeting at his retirement benefits.