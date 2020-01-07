Bank employees stage demonstration

Condemning merger of banks, anti-people policies of the BJP-led Union Government and expressing solidarity with nationwide strike on Wednesday, members of various bank employees and officers’ unions staged a demonstration here on Tuesday.

Led by S. Shanmugasundaram of All India Bank Employees’ Association, the protesters raised slogans against merger of banks and anti-banking and anti-people policies being pursed by the Union Government.

Gnanasundari of All India Bank Officers’ Association and Senthil Arumugam of Bank Employees Federation of India, who addressed the protesters, said the unprecedented inflation, loss of several lakhs of jobs, sharp fall in gross domestic product, unemployment and other anti-people policies were driving the nation towards disastrous situation. So, the nationwide bandh called by democratic forces would be tremendously successful, the speakers said.

Members of All India Bank Employees’ Association, All India Bank Officers’ Association, Bank Employees’ Federation of India, Indian National Bank Employees’ Federation and Indian National Bank Officers’ Confederation participated in the demonstration.

Members of Pensioners’ Associations, led by president of the confederation Muthusamy staged a demonstration in front of the Palayamkottai Police Office. They also expressed solidarity with tomorrow’s nationwide strike.