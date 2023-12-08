Bank donates R.O. plant, fans to school in Dindigul

December 08, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Under its corporate social responsibility initiatives, Canara Bank has provided an R.O. drinking water plant and electric fans to MSP Solai Nadar Memorial Higher Secondary School in Dindigul.

A press release said the bank’s Deputy General Manager A.S. Ashok Kumar handed them over to school correspondent P. Murugesan and Headmaster P Rajendran at a function. The school, with a strength of 4,500 students studying Class VI to Plus Two, has been producing toppers in the public examinations. He explained the salient features of Vidyalakshmi education loan scheme and said that they had disbursed ₹162-crore loans to 6,276 students in Dindigul district.

The DGM said that the bank had announced a special CSR scheme for providing assistance to the childhood schools of top management of Canara Bank (DGMs, GMs and CGMs). There are about 250 top management officials in Canara Bank, through which assistance worth ₹3 to ₹5 lakh was being provided to all their childhood schools across the country.