Bangladesh national detained in Tirupparankundram

June 03, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - MADURAI

A 37-year-old man identified as a Bangladesh national was detained in Tirupparankundram here on Friday night. Police said that the man, who was talking in a different language on his phone, was questioned after a few public shared the information. Initial inquiries showed that he gave his name as Moosa Karimullah from Pokra in Bangladesh. The police took him to the station for further probe and did not reveal the reasons for his presence at the Vaikasi Visagam celebrations at the famous Tirupparankundram Subramanian Swamy Temple. Further investigation is on.

