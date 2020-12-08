Poor response to bandh call

TIRUNELVELI

08 December 2020 23:23 IST

Normal life here was not hit on Tuesday by the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called in support of farmers protesting against the Farm Acts in New Dehli as almost all shops remained open even as the public transport was operated as usual.

High drama prevailed in front of Reliance Super Market at Vannarpet when Congress cadre, led by party’s Tirunelveli city district president K. Sankarapandian, tried to forcibly close down the shop as part of their protest. Though the police thwarted the attempt, heated argument erupted between the protesters and the law-enforcers, who detained 24 persons.

When the Left parties and trade unions of the transport corporation staged demonstration and road roko at Gandhi Statue, Vannarpet and Melapaalyam Corner, the police arrested 159 protesters.

In the evening, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation personnel staged a demonstration at Thiyagaraja Nagar.

Left party cadre staged demonstrations and blocked roads at Cheranmahadevi, Valliyoor, Ambasamudram, Mukkoodal and Radhapuram, where 240 persons, including 65 women, were arrested.

Traders of Gandhi Market in Palayamkottai downed shutters of their shops. Most of the shops that transacted business as usual had tied ‘green flags’ in front of their shops marking support to the protesting farmers.

The ‘bandh’ did not have any impact on normal life in Tenkasi district as all the shops remained open and buses were operated as usual. As the Left parties organised demonstration in front of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited office, the police arrested 56 protesters.

In the similar agitations conducted at Shencottai, Sankarankovil, Aayikudi, Surandai, Kadayam and Marudhamputhur, the police arrested 412 protesters.

The Bharat Bandh did not have much impact on the inter-State transport operations between Kanniyakumari and Kerala. As polling for the civic polls were on in the neighbouring State on Tuesday, the strike call did not enjoy rousing response there.

In Kanniyakumari also, the transport corporation workers turned up for duty after staging demonstration in front of all 12 depots on Tuesday morning.

“Since the employees had been warned of stringent action if they chose to participate in the strike, all of us worked on Tuesday after staging demonstration in front of the depots,” said the trade union leaders.

In Thoothukudi, the Opposition parties organised road rokos at 14 places in which 1,224 persons were arrested. While 87 persons were detained in Thoothukudi city, 230 persons were arrested in Tiruchendur when they, led by MLA Anita R. Radhakrishnan, staged a road roko near the bus stand.

In Puthiyamputhoor, Ottapidaram MLA Shanmugaiah was arrested along with 105 others.

When the DMK, MDMK and the Left party cadre tried to disrupt rail traffic at Kovilpatti railway station, the police arrested them.