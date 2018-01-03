Bandh in Sivakasi on Wednesday

All shops and commercial establishments in Sivakasi and Tiruthangal would remain closed on Wednesday as part of the bandh announced in support of fireworks industry that began an indefinite closure on December 26 urging the Union government to provide protection to the industry from allegations of air pollution caused by fireworks.

With a public interest litigation petition seeking nation-wide ban on manufacture, sale and use of fireworks pending before the Supreme Court, the industry has shut down fearing an adverse verdict that would render all their efforts and investment for making crackers for Deepavali waste.

Fireworks industry has sought the Environment Ministry to give exemption to it from Rule 3-B of the Environment (Protection) Rules, 1986. The DMK, MDMK, Congress and the Communist parties have organised a protest in this connection in Sivakasi on Wednesday.

DMK’s working president M.K. Stalin, in his message through social media, has urged the Centre to step in for saving the fireworks industry in Sivakasi. He had said his party MPs would raise the issue in the Rajya Sabha. The Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sankagkalin Peraimaippu has sought the intervention of the Prime Minister to save the industry in the interest of lakhs of workers.

Workers of 840 crackers units would take part in a massive rally that would be taken up from Kamaraj statue to Satchiyapuram in the town. Apart from manufacturers of fireworks, transport operators and all allied industries, under the banner of All India Chamber of Fireworks Associations, have also called for the indefinite closure.