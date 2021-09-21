Drop in price of plantain leaves

Dindigul

21 September 2021 18:56 IST

With a drastic fall in demand for plantain leaves due to lack of domestic functions like marriages, its price has come down sharply.

The price that was hovering around ₹ 7 a leaf few days back has gone down to ₹ 2 a leaf.

The Tamil month of ‘Aavani,’ which has many ‘muhurtham days,’ saw people conducting several functions like marriage and house-warming ceremony. Functions attracted huge crowd after relaxation of lockdown norms as COVID infection rate has come down in the last few months. It led to huge demand for plantain leaves in the last month bringing cheers to farmers and traders. But as no marriage is usually conducted during the Purattasi month, the demand for leaves has gone down phenomenally.

Several villages around Dindigul like Thadikombu, Agaram, Kottur, Avampatti, Anaipatti and Authoor cultivate banana in large areas and around 800 bundles of plantain leaves from these villages come to the city. Though the supply has been steady, the fall in demand has led to drop of price much to the disappointment of the farmers.