Banana fibre products made by women SHG members ready for export

Tirunelveli

19 November 2021 19:48 IST

Collector V. Vishnu has said the district administration had roped in a Thoothukudi-based exporter to export the banana fibre products being made by the self-help group women.

According to Mr. Vishnu, the district administration had established centres at Suththamalli and Kodaganallur for making a range of products from banana fibre, which was hitherto getting wasted in the field after the harvest of banana. A total of seventy women self-help group members from Maanur and Paappaakudi panchayat unions were making banana fibre products after undergoing comprehensive training.

Besides ensuring additional revenue for banana growers as they sell the banana fibre, this venture had provided alternative livelihood for the rural poor women, who were once beedi rollers. The finished products would be exported through Thoothukudi-based Ramesh Flowers.

The Collector also inquired with the SHG women about the training they underwent, uninterrupted supply of banana fibres, productivity and their income now and then. The women replied that after being trained, they had gained confidence that they could increase their income substantially.

Joint Director of Agriculture Gajendra Pandian accompanied the Collector, who also inspected the overflowing Maanur Periyakulam, one of the major irrigation tanks of the district.