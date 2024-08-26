ADVERTISEMENT

Ban on rallies, protests for 15 days in Tirunelveli city

Published - August 26, 2024 07:15 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

ADVERTISEMENT

Commissioner of Police Rupesh Kumar Meena has banned protests, rallies and assemblies within Tirunelveli City Police Commissionerate for 15 days from Monday.

 In a statement, he said assemblies, meetings, processions, agitations and demonstrations in the areas falling under the Tirunelveli city police commissionerate have been banned for a period of 15 days from August 26.

 This order under Section 41 (2) of Chennai City Police Act, 1997, which is applicable to Tirunelveli City Police also, has been clamped for the preservation of public peace and safety, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US