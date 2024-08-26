Ban on rallies, protests for 15 days in Tirunelveli city

Commissioner of Police Rupesh Kumar Meena has banned protests, rallies and assemblies within Tirunelveli City Police Commissionerate for 15 days from Monday.

In a statement, he said assemblies, meetings, processions, agitations and demonstrations in the areas falling under the Tirunelveli city police commissionerate have been banned for a period of 15 days from August 26.

This order under Section 41 (2) of Chennai City Police Act, 1997, which is applicable to Tirunelveli City Police also, has been clamped for the preservation of public peace and safety, he said.