Ban on public giving doles directly to the needy

Dindigul

Thanking the public, philanthropists and NGOs for their spontaneous gesture of donating essential commodities to the needy people, Collector M. Vijayalakshmi, however, on Sunday banned them from directly distributing assistance to the beneficiaries.

In a statement, she said so far at least 45 people in the district and within the city limits had been tested positive to the virus. Many dwellings and locations had been cordoned and declared as contained zones.

The objective is to protect the citizens and save lives. Hence, the public cooperation was essential, she said and added that donations could not be given directly. Interested persons and voluntary outfits may kindly contact designated officials earmarked for the purpose and hand over the goods, which would be distributed with due care.

The Collector also said that public can contact the Mahalir Thittam Officer at 9944073736 and hand over essential commodities.

The police have so far booked 3,596 cases against people who had violated the curfew and seized 3,935 two-wheelers and 57 four-wheelers. In a press release, Superintendent of Police R. Saktivel said that the public could view for themselves the rules and regulations to be followed during curfew from the SMART COP App, developed by the police.

When a team of revenue officials led by Deputy Collector Raj Kiran were checking vehicles at Begumpur, Ram Nagar, Gopal Nagar and other surrounding areas, which were declared as containment zone, many residents attempted to come out for shopping.

The officials stopped them and explained the consequences of them mingling with other public and instructed them to go back to their dwellings. In the event of stepping out of the demarcated zones, the police would be forced to arrest and send them to judicial custody, the officials said.