Ban on organisations unleashing attacks on properties of Hindus sought

ADVERTISEMENT

Urging the Tamil Nadu government to ban the organisations causing panic among the public through petrol bomb attacks on the properties owned by Hindu organisation office-bearers, members of various Hindu outfits submitted petitions to Collector K. Senthil Raj on Monday.

Led by T. Vasanthakumar, secretary of Hindu Makkal Katchi, the party functionaries submitted a petition saying the properties of the supporters, cadre and the office-bearers of Hindu outfits were targeted across the State by the members of the Popular Front of India and the Social Democratic Party of India. Hence, the government should ban these outfits.

In his petition, Hindu Munnani’s S. Esakki Muthukumar said the police were yet to arrest those who lobbed a petrol bomb on a bus owned by a BJP functionary on Sunday night near new bus stand. Similar attacks were orchestrated across Tamil Nadu by fundamentalists. Hence, the police should arrest them and give due protection to the business establishments and other properties of the Hindus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Women from 21 hamlets submitted petitions to the Collector seeking action against anti-Sterlite protesters, who were threatening them for demanding reopening of the copper smelting unit. They said the anti-Sterlite groups had successfully ensured its closure after “wantonly sacrificing” 13 lives during the agitation.

A group of people affiliated to anti-Sterlite protest groups visited the villages around the sealed plant recently and tutored the villagers with anti-Sterlite views. When they asked the villagers to air their views in front of the camera, the locals refused.

“As the villagers, who have now understood the facts, refused to tell what the anti-Sterlite group wanted them to say, they were threatened with dire consequences for not supporting them. Hence, the police should take due action against these groups,” the petitioners said.

One Rajavel of Thoothukudi submitted a petition demanding that all vehicles of the people visiting Sri Sankararameswarar Temple (Sivan Kovil) be parked on the temple premises as the sheds erected for vehicles on East Car Street caused traffic jam and associated problems.