Ban on entry of devotees to Sathuragiri hills

Virudhunagar

20 August 2021 19:47 IST

Virudhunagar district administration has banned entry of devotees to Sri Sundaramahalingam Temple from August 20 to 23.

A statement said that the entry to the temple atop Sathuragiri hllls for pradosham and full moon day is temporarily banned in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation and as per the standard operating procedure of the State Government.

However, the routine pujas at the temple will be carried out by the priests as usual.

Devotees have been asked not to come to the foothills at Thaniparai and to the temple, the statement said.