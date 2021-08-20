Madurai

Ban on entry of devotees to Sathuragiri hills

Virudhunagar district administration has banned entry of devotees to Sri Sundaramahalingam Temple from August 20 to 23.

A statement said that the entry to the temple atop Sathuragiri hllls for pradosham and full moon day is temporarily banned in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation and as per the standard operating procedure of the State Government.

However, the routine pujas at the temple will be carried out by the priests as usual.

Devotees have been asked not to come to the foothills at Thaniparai and to the temple, the statement said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 20, 2021 7:48:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/ban-on-entry-of-devotees-to-sathuragiri-hills/article36019955.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY