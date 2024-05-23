Ban on bathing in Courtallam waterfalls lifted

While ban on bathing in dams in the district continues, the district administration has lifted ban on bathing in the waterfalls of Courtallam.

In a statement, District Collector A. K. Kamal Kishore said bathing was banned in Main Falls, Five Falls and Old Courtallam Falls following heavy downpour alert issued by Indian Meteorological Department and consequent flood in the waterfalls, considering the safety of the tourists. Since the ‘heavy rainfall’ warning has been withdrawn, the ban on bathing in Five Falls and Tiger Falls has been lifted with immediate effect.

The tourists will be allowed to take bath in the Main Falls from Friday (May 24) 4 p.m. as maintenance works are going on in the waterfalls area. Bathing will be allowed in the Old Courtallam waterfalls only between 6 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. from Friday onwards. Visitors should park their vehicles only at the parking bay of Main Falls, Five Falls and the Old Courtallam Falls.

However, ban on bathing in the dams will continue, he said.

The tourists should not use soaps, shampoo, oil etc. while taking bath in the waterfalls and the tourists under the influence of alcohol will not be allowed enter the waterfalls. Use-and-throw plastic products will not be allowed in any part of Courtallam.

“If the Indian Meteorological Department issues fresh alert on heavy rainfall, appropriate decision will be taken on allowing the tourists in the waterfalls,” the Collector said.

